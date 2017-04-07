Missing NC mother, daughter missing for a week found dead, friends say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Friends are openly mourning the deaths of two Wilmington women who had not been heard from since March 31.

Tiffany Cartwright, 35, and her mother, Eva Jones, 60, were reported missing Monday by a friend after they didn’t show up to a Sunday church service, and Cartwright failed to report to Holly Tree Elementary Monday, where she works as a custodian.

Holly Tree Elementary sent a letter to students’ parents Thursday saying they were “deeply saddened by the loss of one of [their] custodians.”

Erin Victor created a GoFundMe account in memory of Cartwright and Jones Thursday.

Police would not comment on the status of the case, or draw any connection to the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Harmon, who is the estranged husband of Sara Harmon, Cartwright’s sister and Jones’ daughter.

The pastor of the church Cartwright and Jones attended posted a video Thursday night on Facebook.

According to a Horry County police report and the county coroner’s office, Jeffrey Harmon shot himself at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

Harmon called his brother to pick up the Harmon’s three children and put them on a plane to Ohio, according to the report.

Complainant advised officers [Harmon] had been upset due to his wife leaving,” the report states.

The brother said once he had the children in the car, he went back inside the home and called Harmon’s name.

“It was at this time complainant heard a gunshot,” the report says.

The report indicates Harmon was found with a handgun in his hand, and a written note was found among family albums and photographs. Search warrants were obtained for his home and his vehicle was seized.

