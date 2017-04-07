NC Highway Patrol program aims to prevent teen crashes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local family that lost their daughter in a prom night crash is sharing their story in hopes of preventing others from meeting the same fate.

Anna Bullock’s prom night started with hair and makeup and pictures. It ended tragically on the side of a Franklin County road.

Just shy of 16, Anna was killed in a crash in May 2007. Another teen was driving and speeding at the wheel.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has launched their Operation Drive to Live Campaign ahead of prom season to try and prevent the phone call that no parent or family member wants to receive.

They added Franklinton High School to their list of stops after a fatal crash involving a student in March. Students have coped with three crash deaths since 2014.

Law enforcement and other speakers shared their stories at various schools in the area. They also had visuals to make teens think twice about speeding or driving while distracted.

Last year, the N.C. Highway Patrol investigated more than 57,300 wrecks involving drivers and passengers who were between the ages of 15-19. Of those crashes, 10,774 injuries were reported and 118 of the incidents resulted in one or more fatalities, according to the State Highway Patrol.