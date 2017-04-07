NC man hopes his bullet-stopping concrete will be part of Trump’s wall



WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — President Donald Trump’s push for a border wall has a North Carolina company ready to go to work.

Wake Forest-based Amidon, Inc. has a strategic partnership with a construction company in Texas in a bid application to build a wall along the border of the United States of Mexico. Amidon manufactures a patented ballistics concrete that absorbs bullets and grenade fragments.

“Looks like concrete. Feels like concrete. But it has some unique absorption characteristics,” chief operations officer Clayton Amidon said.

“To this point — by and large — our clients have been the Department of Defense, United States Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, and the Navy.”

The company constructed two large live-fire training facilities for the Army and Marine Corps as a contractor during the Obama administration. Amidon believes the company’s interlocking concrete barricade panels are the perfect product for securing the southern border.

Clayton Amidon said his interest in building the wall has nothing to do with politics or personal feelings about Mexico.

“We’re pretty apolitical, as in the fact that we’re in the business of saving and protecting human life. We’ve worked completely comfortably under the previous administration for the past eight years, and we’ll continue to do so under this one,” Amidon said.

“It’s a unique opportunity for Amidon to move our product forward,” he said.

“It’s going to afford law enforcement and various other entities a much-safer platform by which to operate from and enforce the laws around the border.”

The company’s founders have military, law enforcement, and construction backgrounds. Many of the employees are also veterans.

Amidon staff are currently working to expand its production into the public sector, particularly through reinforcing safe rooms at universities, schools, embassies, and consulates. The COO said he has received interest from Canada, Asia, Europe, South America, and the Middle East.