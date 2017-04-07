Raleigh event provides people with pointers on how to get into the work force

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People around the Triangle got pointers today on how to get into the work force.

Dress for Success and UnitedHealthcare teamed up Friday for the event.

Men and women learned how to apply, interview, dress, network and market themselves for a job.

United Healthcare also believes if you have a job, you’ll ultimately be healthier.

Adam Hartzell, with UnitedHealthcare, told CBS North Carolina, “Once they get that good job, they’re able to take care of things like going to the doctor regularly, eating well.”

“It provides a lot of resources to help you just be more confident in yourself,” Carolina Conner, a participant, said. “Most of the time I think it’s just that, it’s just ‘Hey, you have so much to do and you can sell yourself.’”

At the end of the workshop, around 30 employers conducted interviews in hopes of hiring.

For more opportunities like this, contact Dress for Success.