Ride will honor cyclist killed near Cary

By Published: Updated:
(Michael Hyland | CBS North Carolina)


CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Jason Markley’s widow hopes the so-called ghost bike marking the scene of his death will the last around Cary.

One October morning, Markley was riding his bike just outside of Cary along Route 751 when a driver crashed into him, the State Highway Patrol said. A white-painted ghost bike now marks the spot.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

He left behind three children who are still trying to understand his death.

“My son asks regularly, ‘Well, when is daddy coming back?’ As part of our faith, we talk about Christmas and Easter. And so, if Jesus is gonna come back, when is daddy coming back?” said Pam Markley.

Saturday morning, for the first time since the crash, Pam Markley plans to ride her bicycle, as part of an event to raise awareness and honor her late husband’s memory.

Her friend Ryan Switzer is organizing the event, which will raise funds for the Triangle Spokes group, which helps underprivileged children.

“We think it’s important for people to want to get out and ride and not be scared to get on the road,” he said.

Pam Markley said it was something Jason loved to do. This time, her son will be riding with her.

“It’s not the life we envisioned, but we’re getting through day by day with the help of our friends and our family,” she said.

For more information about the ride, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s