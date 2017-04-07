Ride will honor cyclist killed near Cary



CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Jason Markley’s widow hopes the so-called ghost bike marking the scene of his death will the last around Cary.

One October morning, Markley was riding his bike just outside of Cary along Route 751 when a driver crashed into him, the State Highway Patrol said. A white-painted ghost bike now marks the spot.

He left behind three children who are still trying to understand his death.

“My son asks regularly, ‘Well, when is daddy coming back?’ As part of our faith, we talk about Christmas and Easter. And so, if Jesus is gonna come back, when is daddy coming back?” said Pam Markley.

Saturday morning, for the first time since the crash, Pam Markley plans to ride her bicycle, as part of an event to raise awareness and honor her late husband’s memory.

Her friend Ryan Switzer is organizing the event, which will raise funds for the Triangle Spokes group, which helps underprivileged children.

“We think it’s important for people to want to get out and ride and not be scared to get on the road,” he said.

Pam Markley said it was something Jason loved to do. This time, her son will be riding with her.

“It’s not the life we envisioned, but we’re getting through day by day with the help of our friends and our family,” she said.

