SC woman killed when massive tree falls onto her home

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A 66-year-old woman died when a tree fell on her mobile home in Lancaster County Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on S.C. 9, Pageland Highway, near Coot Sistare Road.

It appeared the tree fell completely through a section of the home. The home was heavily damaged.

Officials from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Coleen Burgess was killed when heavy winds blew a large tree on to her home. Officials said Burgess suffered blunt force trauma.

“You just don’t see stuff like that happen. It’s unbelievable actually,” said neighbor Rhonda Hinson.

The damage caused by the tree made it difficult for firefighters to get to Burgess.

“It took a little while to surgically remove the tree and tunnel in to her,” explained Lancaster County Fire Marshal Stephen Blackwelder.

Blackwelder said Burgess’ husband was cooking dinner in another part of the home when the tree fell. The woman’s husband was not injured.

“It’s just sad. Just a freak accident that you can’t explain,” said Blackwelder.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.