Search for Goldsboro robbery suspect comes up empty in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The search for a wanted suspect resulted in a heavy police presence in Kinston Friday.

The Kinston Police Department said they learned the suspect was in the area of the 400 block of South Queen and Shine Streets.

The suspect, Ricky Ward, 33, is wanted by the Goldsboro Police Department in an attempted armed robbery that occurred on March 27. His last known address is 302 Bennett’s Bridge Road in Mt. Olive.

Members of the Kinston Police Deptartment, including SWAT, as well as members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

There were no shots fired.

One house on Shine Street was searched but officials said no one was there.

Ward has not been located.

Search dogs were also used in the area.

