Stick shift foils would-be NC car thief, police say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A would-be car thief had a bad time in Hillsborough on Friday, authorities said.

He was trying to steal a car from a parking lot in downtown Hillsborough, police said, when officers arrived to investigate.

The man tried — but failed — to flee by car.

“The suspect got in the car and tried to drive away… but apparently could not drive a stick shift!” the town’s police department said on Facebook.

The man got out of the car and ran off, but bystanders chased him and helped officers find him in a nearby house, police said.

The parking lot in question borders a number of buildings in downtown Hillsborough — including the town’s police station.