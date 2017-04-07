Stick shift foils would-be NC car thief, police say

By Published:
(Hillsborough Police Department)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A would-be car thief had a bad time in Hillsborough on Friday, authorities said.

He was trying to steal a car from a parking lot in downtown Hillsborough, police said, when officers arrived to investigate.

The man tried — but failed — to flee by car.

“The suspect got in the car and tried to drive away… but apparently could not drive a stick shift!” the town’s police department said on Facebook.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The man got out of the car and ran off, but bystanders chased him and helped officers find him in a nearby house, police said.

The parking lot in question borders a number of buildings in downtown Hillsborough — including the town’s police station.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s