Syrian living in Raleigh pleased with US’s striking at Assad regime

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Syrian man now living in Raleigh said he was glad to see the U.S. strike at the Assad regime.

But Abdullah Khadra said there is much more to be done.

For Khadra, life in America is a far cry from what life was like in his native Syria.

“It’s not Syria anymore. It’s not home anymore. It’s completely destructed, destroyed,” Khadra said.

He came to Raleigh in 2011.

Before he left Syria, he protested the Syrian government with his cousin – a cousin who he says was later killed.

“Tens of thousands have been killed under torture in this regime. We, as Syrians, we know this very well.” He said.

Khadra is glad to see the U.S. take action against Syria following this most recent chemical weapons attack.

“Those who have any sense of humanity, they will fee, of course, they will be happy that the one who did this will be punished or will be stopped,” he said.

But to stop the Assad regime, he says much more needs to happen.

“Only just a few airplanes were destroyed and Russia will supply him with even more,” Khadra said.

Without removing the regime Khadra believes the massacres will continue.

Khadra teaches at Islamic centers through a work permit and he is in applying for political asylum in the U.S.