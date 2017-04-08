100+ students participate in model UN in Chapel Hill

Published:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 100 middle school students from four Chapel-Hill Carrboro middle schools spent the day learning about the United Nations — by participating in their very own conference.

Students were assigned one of the countries in the U. N. Security Council.

The students then researched their country and its position on certain topics.

During the event Friday, students took on the role of a diplomat representing their country — and debated and compromised to find a resolution.

The schools that participated were: Culbreth Middle School,  McDougle Middle School,  Phillips Middle School and Smith Middle School.

This was the eighth year of the model U. N. Conference.

