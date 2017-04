DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens were injured in a shooting in east Durham on Saturday evening.

The incident happened before 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ivy Street in Durham, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was shot in the upper torso, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg, but did not suffer serious injuries, officials said.

Both teens were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other details were immediately available.