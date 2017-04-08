250 cyclists ride to honor Cary dad and husband who died last year

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 250 cyclists participated Saturday morning in a bicycle ride in honor of a cyclist who died last year.

The cyclists, who were there to honor Jason Markley, rode at the USA Baseball National Training complex in Cary.

The 36-year-old father and husband was killed while riding his bike Oct. 21, 2016 on N.C. Highway 751 near Pittsboro.

Markley’s wife, Pam, was at the event.

“For me, it was about getting back on my bike. I haven’t ridden on the road since October for obvious reasons and to have a safe, closed course for this morning helped me to get back on the bike,” Pam Markley said.

The event raised more than $5,000

“It means a lot to see so many people want to participate and help others in the community when something bad happens and hope that it doesn’t happen to anyone else going forward,” said Ryan Switzer, who helped organize the event.

All of the money will go to the Triangle Spokes Group, which helps purchase bikes for underprivileged children.