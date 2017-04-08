Army Reserve general collapses, dies at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — An Army Reserve general who was selected as the next chief of staff for U.S. Army Reserve Command at Fort Bragg died on Friday, officials said.

Maj. Gen. Francisco A. Espaillat, 56, of New York City, collapsed during physical training at Fort Bragg.

He was then rushed to the Womack Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials told CBS North Carolina.

Espaillat received a promotion to major general less than two weeks ago.

He was currently assigned to general officer support in the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Espaillat was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps in 1982 through the early commissioning program at Georgia Military College.

In early 2014, Espaillat assumed command of the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) (ESC), where he was responsible for providing leadership, command and control to more than 9,000 Army Reserve Soldiers in 90 units throughout the southeastern United States, according to his Army Reserve biography.

Espaillat’s awards, decorations and honors include the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Joint Commendation medal, the Army Commendation Medal 9th award, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal.