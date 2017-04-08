Delta cancels nearly 300 flights nationally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Delta Air Lines canceled approximately 275 flights as of Saturday morning.

According to a statement from Delta Air Lines, the team is trying to return flights to normal after severe storms struck the east coast this past week.

Delta is offering a travel waiver this weekend to help customers rebook flights without change fees.

Delta’s Chief Operating Officer Gil West released a statement apologizing for the cancellations.

“We are grateful for your patience and want you to know that we, as always, learn from these experiences. While we can’t control the weather, we understand the resulting recovery has not been ideal and we apologize for that,” West said.

More cancellations are possible, Delta said.

Customers can check their flight’s status here.

