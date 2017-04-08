Delta cancels nearly 300 flights nationally

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines says it has canceled about 3,000 flights this week as it continues to struggle in the aftermath of a storm that hit its hub airport in Atlanta. The thunder storm hit Wednesday, April 5, 2017, but canceled flights and long lines in Atlanta persisted into Friday. Tracking service FlightAware.com says Delta had canceled more than 400 flights by midday. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Delta Air Lines canceled approximately 275 flights as of Saturday morning.

According to a statement from Delta Air Lines, the team is trying to return flights to normal after severe storms struck the east coast this past week.

Delta is offering a travel waiver this weekend to help customers rebook flights without change fees.

Delta’s Chief Operating Officer Gil West released a statement apologizing for the cancellations.

“We are grateful for your patience and want you to know that we, as always, learn from these experiences. While we can’t control the weather, we understand the resulting recovery has not been ideal and we apologize for that,” West said.

More cancellations are possible, Delta said.

Customers can check their flight’s status here.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s