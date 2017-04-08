Hillsborough man dies in crash during police chase, officials say

By Published: Updated:

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Burlington Police Department are investigating a chase that ended with a Hillsborough man dying Saturday morning.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol was not able to give information as to how the chase started, but a representative said the car was being chased down Sandy Cross Road after some sort of criminal activity happened.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to Trooper Chris Knox, while the car was being chased, it drove into a ditch and flipped multiple times.

There was a man and woman in the car at the time, but it is unclear who was driving.

The man, Garrett Wayne Johnson, was partially ejected when the car flipped and died as a result of his injuries.

Highway Patrol says the woman does not have life-threatening injuries.

WFMY is working with Burlington Police to find out what happened before the chase.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s