Missing NC mom and daughter found dead in burned barn, police confirm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Police have identified two bodies found in a burned structure in Columbus County Monday as missing Wilmington women, Tiffany Cartwright and her mother Eva Jones.

Cartwright, 35, and Jones, 60, were reported missing Monday by a church friend. Police said they had not been heard from since Friday, March 31, and had missed church and work obligations. They were believed to be traveling between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach.

On Monday night around 9:15 p.m., the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, North Whiteville Fire Department and Evergreen Fire Department were dispatched to a brush fire call on Silver Spoon Road.

When they arrived on scene they found a barn fully engulfed in flames. During the preliminary investigation of the structure fire, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office discovered two bodies inside of the burnt structure. Investigators have ruled this fire an arson, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Holly Tree Elementary sent a letter to parents Thursday that confirmed Cartwright, a custodian at the school, had died. Police initially identified Cartwright as one of the remains, and later confirmed Jones as the other.

The family’s next-door neighbor, Sharon Coleman, said she has been waking up in the middle of the night to look for their car all week.

“You know you get that gut feeling that something’s not right, because I know that’s not like Ms. Eva or Tiffany to just go away like that and nobody hear from them,” Coleman said. “And I just had a feeling that something wasn’t right. I was hoping I was wrong.”

She said living at her apartment won’t be the same, and she wishes she could talk to her neighbors one last time.

“I ask God every day if there’s anything I could have done,” Coleman said. “I would tell them I love them and I hope God keeps them embraced in his arms and in his wings.

Although police have not confirmed any connection to the Cartwright and Jones’ disappearance to the apparent suicide of their estranged in-law at his Surfside Beach home Tuesday, police said the Horry County Police Department was a part of the joint investigation with the Wilmington Police Department, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation.

According to a Horry County police report and the county coroner’s office, Jeffrey Harmon, the estranged husband of Cartwright’s sister and Jones’ daughter, Sara Harmon, shot himself in his home Tuesday at around 8 p.m., one day after Cartwright’s body was discovered.

Harmon called his brother to pick up the Harmon’s three children and put them on a plane to Ohio, according to the report.

“The complainant advised officers [Harmon] had been upset due to his wife leaving,” the report states.

The brother said once he had the children in the car, he went back inside the home and called Harmon’s name.

“It was at this time complainant heard a gunshot,” the report says.

The report indicates Harmon was found with a handgun in his hand, and a written note was found among family albums and photographs. Search warrants were obtained for his home and his vehicle was seized.

Police have not yet located Jones’ 2002 silver Saturn SL1, with NC tags YZA5017, and are asking the public’s assistance in locating it. Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.” All texts to Text-A-Tip are anonymous.

