Missing NC teen possibly with 25-year-old ex-boyfriend, deputies say

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen girl.

Mackenzie Gail Rogers, 17, was last seen on April 7 at a residence on Buckwood Ct. in Leland around 11 p.m.

She was wearing a black hoodie, black t-shirt, Carolina blue basketball shorts and black vans.

Mackenzie is 5′”, 140 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rogers left in an unknown direction of travel or method of travel but she is believed to be with her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Christopher Brantner in Norfolk, Virginia.

Anyone with information as to Mackenzie’s whereabouts should contact Det. Ashley Stout at 910-880-4902, or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.