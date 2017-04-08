Pastor remembers missing NC mom and daughter found dead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Pastor Tim Blevins said Tiffany Cartwright and her mother Eva Jones were people who always made him smile.

“One of the things she did every week after she hugged me was tell me I have something exciting to tell you,” said Blevins. “She always had a small little story about something good had happened in her life.”

That story took a tragic turn on Friday after police identified two bodies found in a burned structure in Columbus County as Cartwright her mother.

Cartwright, 35, and Jones, 60, were reported missing Monday by a church friend. Police said they had not been heard from since Friday, March 31, and had missed church and work obligations. They were believed to be traveling between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach.

Blevins said the congregation’s pain grew as the days went by.

“Your mind begins to wander and create scenarios in your head, but I think that unknown was difficult,” Blevins said. “But then to gradually get information as it became available. It was just like layer upon layer of another bad news and another bad news and you’re just like how long can this go on?”

Life Community Church will have a time for reflection during its service on Sunday. Something Blevins said had to happen.

“We can’t get by the day without recognizing it,” he said.

RELATED: Missing NC mom and daughter found dead in burned barn, police confirm

There will be a memorial service for Cartwright and Jones on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Life Community Church. The public is invited to come.

Police have not yet located Jones’ 2002 silver Saturn SL1, with NC tags YZA5017, and are asking the public’s assistance in locating it. Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.” All texts to Text-A-Tip are anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.