Police seek NC man with girl tattoo in 61-year-old man’s homicide

WFMY photo of Hutson.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — A man suspected of murdering a 61-year-old man is wanted by Reidsville police.

The distinctive tattoo. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Officers said the homicide happened on Tuesday, April 4.

61-year-old Terry Wayne Hagwood was found dead inside his house from some type of trauma, officers reported Tuesday, after arriving at the scene. Hours later police released information calling the death a homicide.

Friday afternoon they released a photo of the suspect Michael Ray Hutson, of Eden, posing with no shirt. Investigators didn’t release how Hutson is connected to the crime.

Officers warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hutson is believed to be driving a black GMC Envoy with the plate number XSV 6268. He has distinctive tattoos, included the face of a girl on his forearm as seen in the photo.

Anyone who knows any information about the crime or Hutson’s whereabouts should 911 or call Lt. S. Coates at 336-613-9114, Sgt. K. Mitchell at 336-347-2336, or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

