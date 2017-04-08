Remains found in Roanoke Rapids identified as missing man

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department has identified the human remains found behind an abandoned building on last month as Gary Youngblood, a missing Roanoke Rapids man.

Youngblood, 30, was reported missing August 5, 2016, by a family member. He was last seen July 20.

The cause of death is undetermined, but foul play is not suspected, Roanoke Rapids police said.

On March 21, investigators said public works employees discovered the remains behind a vacant building on Highway 158 between Spring and Carter Streets.

Investigators with the police department, along with the East Carolina University’s Department of Anthropology, collected the remains, which were examined by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

During the autopsy, the person was determined to be a man about 30 years old. A request for medical records and DNA samples were sent to make a positive identification of the person.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is still awaiting further test results to make a determination of the cause of death.