Several residents displaced after Durham apartment complex fire

Google maps image of the entrance to Falls Pointe at the Park apartments.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at a Durham apartment complex displaced several residents on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. at 100 Cascade Falls Lane, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the front of a three-story apartment building at Falls Pointe at The Park apartments, officials said.

The fire was extinguished by 3:40 p.m. and no one was hurt.

Fire officials said that several residents were displaced, but did not have a specific number.

Authorities did not have information about the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

