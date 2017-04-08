Teen girl sexually assaulted at carnival in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville teen was arrested after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Friday night at a carnival, police say.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday at a traveling carnival in the 6900 block of Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the 13-year-old female victim went to the carnival and met the suspect, who she was previously unacquainted with, at some point during the evening,” police said.

“The suspect would later walk the victim away from the carnival and pulled her behind a building in the plaza, where he sexually assaulted her,” police added.

The teen girl managed to break free and ran for help, according to police. The girl made contact with a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

Diomar Ramos-Gonzales, 16, of the 700 block of Rembrandt Drive in Fayetteville is charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and second-degree kidnapping.

Ramos-Gonzales is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

