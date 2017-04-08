Traffic backed up for miles after I-85 crash in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was backed up for four miles after a crash on I-85 in Orange County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. near Hillsborough at N.C. Highway 86, which is exit 165, authorities said.

The right lane was closed because of the crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up to mile marker 169.

The N.C. DOT issued a detour for the area: take Exit 165, NC-86 and turn right. Continue on NC-86 North to US-70 Business and turn left. Continue on US-70 Business to Old NC-86 and turn left. Continue on Old NC-86 to re-access I-85 at Exit 164.

Authorities said the road might be clear by 4:30 p.m.