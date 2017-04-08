Traffic backed up for miles after I-85 crash in Orange County

By Published: Updated:
N.C. DOT image of the crash scene.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) —  Traffic was backed up for four miles after a crash on I-85 in Orange County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. near Hillsborough at N.C. Highway 86, which is exit 165, authorities said.

The right lane was closed because of the crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up to mile marker 169.

The N.C. DOT issued a detour for the area: take Exit 165, NC-86 and turn right. Continue on NC-86 North to US-70 Business and turn left. Continue on US-70 Business to Old NC-86 and turn left. Continue on Old NC-86 to re-access I-85 at Exit 164.

Authorities said the road might be clear by 4:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s