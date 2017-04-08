Woman caught in crossfire during NC shootout

WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — A woman was shot when she was walking in west Charlotte midday Saturday.

The woman was walking on Donald Ross Road when two vehicles started shooting at one another, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police say that is when the woman was struck by a bullet.

CMPD says they received the shooting call at 11:24 a.m., but are unsure if that is the time of the shooting.

The woman showed up at Carolinas Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

No arrests have been made.

