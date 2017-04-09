1,200 participate in Ribbon Walk and Run in Fayetteville to raise cancer awareness

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds gathered in Fayetteville Sunday to raise awareness about cancer.

The 11th annual Ribbon Walk and Run started at Fayetteville’s Festival Park.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, but the men and women at Sunday’s event were not backing down.

More than 1,200 people came out Sunday to help in the fight against cancer, including 150 cancer survivors.

Caroline Harsant Whitley formed “Team Caroline” 10 years ago, during her battle with cancer.

“We lost her about five years ago and so we’ve continued the legacy of doing team Caroline for her,” said Pam Harsant, of “Team Caroline.”

Robin McKoy beat cancer 15 years ago. She calls herself “blessed.”

“My prayer was that I would just make it to see my daughter graduate from high school and she did so in 2014, now she’s getting ready to enter her senior year of college,” McKoy said.

Sunday, McKoy walked in honor of her sister Marva Bailey who died three years ago from cancer.

“She got me through and as soon as I got through the battle, she was diagnosed in 2004 and succumb to it,” McKoy said.

Sunday’s event raised more than $80,000.

Family members say the key to survival is awareness, faith and support.

“Be as optimistic as you can, be as hopeful as you can,” said Pam Harsant, whose daughter died from cancer.

Sunday’s 5K walk and run supported Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation’s Friends of the Cancer Center.

The center has provided resources to cancer patients since 1988.