5 children hurt when bounce house goes airborne at SC church

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Five children were injured after two inflatables were lifted by a strong gust of wind at Springwell Church, according to a Facebook post from the church.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at the church’s campus on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The church was holding their annual Spring Carnival when an inflatable slide and a bounce house went airborne and landed in a busy street.

Children were inside the bounce house when it went airborne, according to the Taylors Fire Department.

The bounce house then hit a power line and shut it off, but, there was no fire, the fire department says.

Several adults ran into a busy street to retrieve children from the house, according to video from Elvis Auto Sales, across the street.

The children were taken by EMS to the hospital.

In a statement on Facebook, the church says they are praying for those who were injured.

The children’s conditions are unknown at this time.