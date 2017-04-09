About 100 gather in Cary for vigil for people of Syria

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A crowd of about 100 prayed for the people of Syria at a candlelight vigil Saturday night in Cary.

Organizers from the Carolina Peace Center planned the event after the chemical weapons attack earlier in the week, before the United States missile strikes.

Several participants are pleased by the American military actions but said there needs to be more. They collected signatures on a petition demanding a decisive, long-term plan.

“The missile attacks by the U.S. a couple of days ago, it’s a good symbolic gesture. I’d like to see a more meaningful gesture,” Faisal Khan said.

“First most is to allow the refugees, the children and the babies, and people that are being demonized in this country. The political rhetoric has been quite negative about the refugees, especially the immigrants and the entire community.”

He said the United States waited too long to take action. Khan said if President Trump is truly concerned for the children dying in Syria, the administration needs to change its policies involving Middle Eastern travel.

Muhammad Arida, a cardiologist in Greensboro who left Syria more than a decade ago, said he was excited about the missile strikes that hit an airfield in Syria.

“I was also shocked and surprised that something could have been done a long time ago and it was not done. Something still can be done, but I’m not really sure if it’s going to be done or not,” Arida said.

“From what you hear, that was just a one-time thing. How is that going to help the average Syrian?”

Some of the Syrians said they fear the U.S. strikes are a response to the use of chemical weapons, and not a discouragement against all weapons. They worry bombings will continue.

Imam Abdullah Khadra, a Muslim minister in Cary, said the United States and other members of the United Nations need to do more than talk. He said Syrians want assistance with anti-aircraft missiles to defend against air attacks that are all too common in the country’s civil war.

“Just give us something to stop those planes that are causing us every day to pull our children from beneath the demolished houses. That has become a daily scene,” Khadra said.

“We hope that this will stop and we hope that people like yourselves, great people like yourselves, will stand up and spread the word and make the people in charge hear our voice.”

Khadra said he does not view the missile strikes as a true and sincere attempt to end the genocide in his native country.

Nahli Dwehji left Syria for the United States about eight years. She held her Syrian flag high at the vigil, as tears ran down her face.

Dwejhi said the three stars and three stripes represent many things to her.

“Dignity. Pride. Honor. Love to my heritage,” she said.

But hope is not on that list. Dwejhi said she has no hope for Syria.

“Six years. Same (results). Every day people die. I don’t like that people have died every day. Every day. Every day. No eat. No water. No drink. No nothing,” she said.

“I come here because I love too much Syria. I love people.”

Arida said he there are many days when he has to avoid news about Syria because it makes him so weak he cannot perform his duties as a doctor. He said he had to stop looking at Facebook and Twitter because he could not function at work.

“After a while you become numb to all these events, and watching the videos and the pictures of people being massacred, civilians not being able to defend themselves,” Arida said.

“When you see little kids having difficulty breathing and then you watch their last breath on camera, there is just something that hits you there.”

Arida said the United States is the leader of the free world, and with that leadership comes responsibility.

The organizers of the vigil will submit copies of their petition for action to North Carolina Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as Congressman David Price.