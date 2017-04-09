Dr. Campbell: Pedestrian deaths on US roads are spiking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Recently released data indicates that pedestrian deaths on U.S. highways have increased significantly over the last decade. Last year alone there were 6,000 pedestrian deaths.

1. What is the latest data on pedestrian deaths?

In 2016 there was an 11 percent increase in pedestrian deaths due to motor vehicles. Over time, pedestrian deaths are sharply outpacing fatalities overall, climbing 25 percent from 2010 to 2015.

The report shows the largest annual increase in both the number and percentage of pedestrian fatalities in the more than 40 years those national records have been kept — with the second-largest increase occurring in 2015.

Traffic fatalities overall jumped six percent last year, pushing deaths on U.S. roads to their highest level in nearly a decade. The study estimates there were more than 40,200 traffic deaths in 2016. The last time there were more than 40,000 fatalities in a single year was in 2007.

2. What is accounting for the spike in deaths?

For starters, more drivers and pedestrians are out and about. Increased driving due to an improved economy, lower gas prices and more walking for exercise and environmental factors are some of the likely reasons behind the estimated 11 percent spike in pedestrian fatalities in 2016.

But this does not explain such an increase in deaths — researchers say they think the biggest factor may be more drivers and walkers distracted by cellphones and other electronic devices. Alcohol use seems to also play a role as well. Thirty-four percent of pedestrians and 15 percent of drivers involved in fatal crashes were intoxicated at the time.

3. What can we all do to help prevent pedestrian accidents?

Overall, we must be more aware of our surroundings when walking and driving — particularly as we approach nice summer days and evenings when there will be more pedestrians on the streets.

The most important thing we can do is to eliminate distractions for both pedestrians and drivers.

• Do not use cellphones while walking or driving.

• Pay attention to those around you and take extra care during adverse weather conditions.

• Be sure to avoid alcohol when driving or walking in a busy congested area—stay sharp.

To get in touch with Dr. Campbell, you can head to his website, Facebook page or message him on Twitter.