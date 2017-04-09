Funerals held for 2 teen girls who died after falling from SC hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/CBS News) – Funeral arrangements were announced for the teens that died last week after an incident at the Camelot Hotel in Myrtle Beach.

UPDATE: Deaths of 2 teen girls who fell from Myrtle Beach hotel ruled accidental

Two students at Myrtle Beach High School died Wednesday night after they fell from the 18th floor balcony of a hotel near 20th Avenue North.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says 16-year-old Daniela Flores fell to a 10th-floor parking deck, while 17-year-old Amber Franco’s body was found on the roof of a ground-level Dunkin’ Donuts.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby tells news outlets someone called 911 to report seeing the girls fall Wednesday at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel, which has 18 floors.

According to the Goldfinch Funeral Home website, Amber Nicole Franco’s celebration of life was held Saturday, April 8 at noon in Conway. The family received friends for two hours following the service. A funeral mass will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Andrews Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach.

Franco’s obituary online says she was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and was the oldest daughter of Elvis Franco and Melissa Chavez Franco.

“She was an honor student at Myrtle Beach High School in her junior year. Amber loved the arts; especially music and Asian influenced culture. She also had a great passion for animals and prided herself on loving others. Amber’s personal reflection is, ‘As I stare from above I see the beauty in everything and everyone. My vision and love for art has allowed me to embrace and love all. We only have one chance to take a breath of this amazing world, please everyone find the beauty in love, life and family and unite yourself so that there can always be a great loving future for all,’ ” the online obituary stated.

While speaking with the media Thursday afternoon, the high school’s principal, John Washburn, said Franco had only been at Myrtle Beach High School since November, but she was well-liked, with numerous friends.

The principal said the other victim, 16-year-old Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores, was very involved in theater at the school and always had a positive attitude as a leader with the theater group.

According to the Myrtle Beach Funeral Home page, Flores’ service was also held April 8.

The Myrtle Beach Funeral Home website says Flores is survived by her parents, Danys Roberto Arriaza and Mayra E. Flores Raudales and her sister Elizabeth and brother Eduardo.

Many students asked the high school’s administrators if a memorial would be planned for the two young women. Washburn said it could happen sometime after spring break next week.

“We want any sort of memorial or recognition to be theirs,” the principal said. “We want it to be something they come up with, something they organize and something they lead. We think that’s important. It’s important for the healing process.”