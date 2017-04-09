Gunman foiled at one Raleigh robbery, but successful at another minutes later

By Published:
The first robbery attempt was around 5:35 p.m. at the T and D Market at 1424 Wake Forest Road. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gunman was foiled at one store robbery in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, but then went on to try another and possibly stole $50, sources said.

The first robbery attempt was around 5:35 p.m. at the T and D Market at 1424 Wake Forest Road.

The gunman went into the store and demanded money.

However, he left when the cashier said “What money?” officials said.

The suspect then ran off and minutes later was at another store at 1031 North King Charles Road.

A man who said he was the owner of the second business indicated the suspect managed to get away with $50.

The two stores are less than a mile apart.

There was no immediate description of the suspect. Police are reviewing surveillance video.

