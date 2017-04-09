‘Large balloon’ causes power outage for about 2,000 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham officials said that a large balloon is likely the culprit in a large power outage on Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 3:50 p.m. that power is out in an area from Hillandale/Spruce to Hillsborough Road and from Hillsborough/Hillandale to U.S. Highway 15-501 and beyond.

Duke Energy’s website indicated that nearly 2,000 customers lost power just before 3 p.m.

Durham police later said that “a large balloon is believed to be the source of the power outage.” Police did not provide information about the origin of the balloon.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Duke Energy’s website estimated power would be restored around 5 p.m.

