Missing NC teen communicates with police via Facebook, but won’t reveal location

LELAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing North Carolina teen who might be with her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend made contact with police on Saturday afternoon, officials say.

However, Mackenzie Gail Rogers, 17, is still missing after communicating with Norfolk, Virginia police via Facebook.

Police said Rogers, who was last seen Friday night, would not tell them her location, Marielena Balouris of WAVY-TV reported.

Rogers was last seen at a residence on Buckwood Court in Leland in Brunswick County.

Her method or direction of travel is unknown but officers believe she is with her ex-boyfriend, Christopher Brantner, in Norfolk.

Rogers is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black T-shirt, Carolina blue basketball shorts and black Vans shoes.

She recently got out of a drug rehab program, officials said.

Anyone with information as to Mackenzie’s whereabouts should contact Det. Ashley Stout at 910-880-4902, or call 911.

