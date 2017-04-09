Possible sighting of NC murder suspect with ‘girl face’ tattoo

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — Danville, Virginia police found the vehicle a murder suspect was last seen driving, according to Reidsville Police.

In a news release Sunday morning, Reidsville Police said investigators recovered the vehicle driven by Michael Ray Hutson, of Eden, and brought it back to the police station.

Later Sunday morning, Police said the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office received a call of a possible sighting of Hutson. According to the news release, the caller told deputies the person matched the pictures of the suspect seen on the news.

The witness said the man was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black beanie, blue jeans, a black backpack and glasses. The witness said they saw the man walking north on railroad tracks in the Ruffin area.

Hutson is suspected of murdering 61-year-old Terry Wayne Hagwood on Tuesday.

He was found dead inside his house from some type of trauma, officers reported Tuesday, after arriving at the scene. Hours later police released information calling the death a homicide.

Friday afternoon they released a photo of the suspect Michael Ray Hutson, of Eden, posing with no shirt. Investigators didn’t release how Hutson is connected to the crime.