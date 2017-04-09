AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP/WNCN) – Sergio Garcia wins the Masters, beating Justin Rose in a playoff for the first major title of the Spaniard’s career.

Garcia and Rose began a playoff around 7:15 p.m. Sunday after Garcia failed to sink a short putt on the final hole and win the tournament with a birdie.

Rose missed a 7-footer for birdie at the 18th hole, giving Garcia a chance to win the first major championship of his career from just 5 feet away.

His birdie putt missed, too.

In the playoff, they headed back to the 18th tee box for the first playoff hole, tied at 9-under 279.

Garcia and Rose were tied for the lead heading to the 72nd hole of the Masters.

Rose gave up the advantage when he failed to get up and down from a bunker in front of the 17th green, settling for a bogey that dropped his score to 9 under.

Garcia is also at 9 under after a par on the next-to-last hole.

Earlier, Rose reclaimed the Masters lead at the 16th hole with a brilliant tee shot, which set up an 8-foot birdie putt that pushed his score to 10 under.

Garcia’s tee shot was even closer, curling back toward the pond before stopping 6 feet away. But the Spaniard pulled the putt, settling for a par that left him one stroke behind with two holes remaining.

Rose is seeking his second major title, having won the U.S. Open in 2013. Garcia has never captured one of golf’s biggest events.