Son is ‘person of interest’ in NC dad’s death, police say

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man died from a “traumatic injury” in Boone Sunday morning, according to the Boone Police Department.

The incident was a reported assault that took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Stoneybrook Court, officers say.

Police say the man was taken to Watauga Medical Center where he later died.

The person of interest in this case is the man’s son, according to police.

Chief of Police Dana Crawford released this statement:

“No charges have been filed at this time. This is the type of case that allows us time to do a thorough investigation up front and then carefully consider what charges, if any, are appropriate. We will certainly include the District Attorney’s Office in this process. The suspect is cooperating with the police and is not believed to be a danger to the community.”

No other information has been released.

