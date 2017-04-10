1 killed, 3 injured in Durham head-on crash

One person was killed and three were injured in the crash (Colton West/CBS North Carolina)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash in Durham Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Geer Street. Police responded to the call of a two-vehicle collision and upon arrival on the scene, authorities pronounced the passenger of one of the vehicles dead at the scene. Other passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

The 1100 block of East Geer Street from Cheek Road to Essex Road was closed due to the crash.

The collision is currently under investigation. The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

