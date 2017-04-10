5-year-old girl dies nearly 2 weeks after being pulled from Myrtle Beach pool

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Nearly two weeks after being pulled from a swimming pool at North Myrtle Beach Plantation, a 5-year-old girl has died.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the girl as Lierra Stevenson, 5, of Cleveland, Ohio. North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling reported on March 28 that Stevenson was transported to the hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool at North Beach Plantation.

Dowling says the 5-year-old girl was swimming in the main pool at the resort before North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 12:45 p.m. March 28.

When crews arrived on scene, they found people performing CPR on the child. First responders also performed CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator, but Stevenson remained unresponsive.

According to Dowling, the child was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center still unconscious. McSpadden confirmed the little girl died Saturday as a result of drowning.

