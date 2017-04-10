Apex Peakway expansion met with opposition

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A plan to span railroad tracks in Apex in order to complete a roadway across town is running into community opposition.

Some who live near the proposed project worry about its proximity to homes and its size.

The Apex Peakway was designed years ago as a cross-town passageway, but it stops at a woodline that has railroad tracks on the other side.

The railroad company says it won’t allow a grade crossing for the Peakway expansion.

Apex Mayor Lance Olive says the expansion is needed to improve traffic flow.

The Town looked at underpasses and bridges but decided the bridge was the most cost-effective route.

The currently proposed bridge over the railroad tracks would tower over homes on a cul-de-sac.

“We knew the Peakway was going to be extended but we were not aware that be a huge red bridge in the siteline of our backyard,” said resident Jodi Soto.

Some neighbors have put up signs in opposition. Neighbors have also created an online petition detailing their opposition to the plan.

“A lot of our neighbors would lose part of their backyards,” Soto said. He said there are also concerns about noise and increased traffic in the neighborhood.

Residents’ worries brought Olive to the neighborhood this past weekend.

“We’re trying to mitigate and make it better for them,” Olive said.

Olive told residents they’re going to have to live with the bridge but the town would try and build a sound deflector as well as use techniques on the bridge’s roadway to soften the sound of cars driving across it.

The town is now moving ahead with the engineering phase of the project and hopes to also capture some federal funding to help pay for some of the project’s $13 million cost.