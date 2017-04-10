At least 6 fire departments battle house fire near Rougemont

Published:
The destroyed home. Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina

ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — At least six fire departments were on the scene Monday night of a house fire near the Durham-Person county line, officials say.

The fire was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Rougemount Road.

Fire crews used about 50,000 gallons of water in efforts to fight the blaze and used local ponds as water sources.

No one was home at the time. The house was destroyed.

Person County officials said six firefighter crews and EMS units went to the scene.

Durham County fire crews, who were first to arrive, also fought the fire.

