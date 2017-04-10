Bank robbery suspect caught on video dropping cash, police say



YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Pennsylvania believe they’ve found video that shows a bank robber dropping a pile of cash mid-getaway, then scrambling to pick it up.

The video was posted on the Springettsbury Township police Facebook page. Police say it shows the suspect dropping the loot Thursday afternoon as he bicycled on South Albemarle Street.

Police say the video from a business was recorded about 10 minutes after the robbery of the Members 1st Federal Credit Union in the 2400 block of Mount Rose Avenue.

No weapon was displayed during the crime.

The York Suburban School District placed Valley View Elementary School and York Suburban High School on lockdown Thursday afternoon while police searched for the robber.

Anyone who can identify the man should call Springettsbury police at 717-757-3525.