Bill would create high school firearms classes in NC



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Math, English, gym — and firearms education.

Those could all be high school course offerings in North Carolina if a bill currently before the legislature becomes law.

House Bill 612 would allow local boards of education to decide whether to offer a comprehensive firearm education course as a high school elective. No live ammunition would be used or present.

High school principals would approve course instructors.

The course would be developed by the State Board of Education and would incorporate safety education as recommended by law enforcement agencies or a firearms association. The class would also discuss science, history and math — as they relate to firearms.

Some parents aren’t so sure it’s such a good idea.

“I don’t think school is the place for that to be taught,” said Raleigh parent Julie Babb. “I think we should focus on math and English.”

“I think there would be a lot of people that would protest against that, because there are so many people that are against even owning guns in this state,” said Apex resident Debbie Kozuch, who opposes the bill.

And others support the move.

“Why not start at a younger age teaching firearm safety and the proper use of firearms?” asked Stacy Spencer, a Beaufort County parent.

“I think a lot of kids are not allowed the opportunity and when they do get the chance to pick up a gun, I’m scared a lot of them don’t know how to handle a gun,” said Dale Dellinger, a Mitchell County parent who supports the bill.