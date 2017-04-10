Cary police seek driver who fled after hitting man on moped

By Published: Updated:
The area where the hit-and-run crash happened in Cary. CBS North Carolina photo

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are asking the public to assist in the search for a driver who hit a man on a moped and left the scene.

The hit and run happened Saturday around 6:50 p.m. on Penny Road near Kildaire Farm Road.

The victim, 57-year-old Douglas Porter, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

On Monday night, he was reported in good condition.

Several people called 911 to report the crash.

Police are looking for a dark blue Honda  Accord, which should have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cary Police at (919) 469-4012 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

