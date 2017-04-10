Clayton woman pleads guilty to embezzling $800,000 from HOAs

By Published: Updated:
Diana Kelly (Garner Police)


RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local property manager pleaded guilty late Monday afternoon to embezzling more than $800,000 from 25 different HOAs.

Diana Kelly, 54, was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison but said the judge said he would request work release for her.

Kelly, the owner of Kornerstone Management, was entrusted to manage properties. Homeowners and police said Kelly was well-known and respected in the community.

She has to pay $638,000 in restitution.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

In court, it was revealed Kelly used the money on three weddings, her daughter’s college education, and home renovations.

Previous story: Clayton woman charged with embezzling $800,000 from HOAs

Garner police began investigating back in June. That’s when they say two HOAs came to them to report money missing from their accounts.

Two search warrants were executed as part of the investigation. One at Kornerstone Management’s office and the other at a residence on Seven Oaks Drive in Clayton.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s