Clayton woman pleads guilty to embezzling $800,000 from HOAs



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local property manager pleaded guilty late Monday afternoon to embezzling more than $800,000 from 25 different HOAs.

Diana Kelly, 54, was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison but said the judge said he would request work release for her.

Kelly, the owner of Kornerstone Management, was entrusted to manage properties. Homeowners and police said Kelly was well-known and respected in the community.

She has to pay $638,000 in restitution.

In court, it was revealed Kelly used the money on three weddings, her daughter’s college education, and home renovations.

Garner police began investigating back in June. That’s when they say two HOAs came to them to report money missing from their accounts.

Two search warrants were executed as part of the investigation. One at Kornerstone Management’s office and the other at a residence on Seven Oaks Drive in Clayton.

Diana Kelly says she's very sorry for what she's done. According to prosecutor, she embezzled money from hoa's for more than 6 years.@WNCN pic.twitter.com/2vu0vL9jvC — Amy Cutler (@AmyCutlerNews) April 10, 2017