Dr. Campbell: Can low dose aspirin help lower cancer death risk?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many Americans take a low dose aspirin to help prevent heart attacks and strokes. Now, a new study that was conducted by the American Association for Cancer Research in Washington, D.C., late last week shows that the same aspirin may actually reduce risk for certain types of cancer as well

1. Tell us about the new study on aspirin use and cancer deaths?

This latest study included more than 130,000 patients who were followed for up to 32 years. They were asked about their aspirin use at the outset, and again every two years.

In the study, Nearly 13,000 participants died of cancer, but researchers found that the risks were somewhat lower for regular aspirin users. The biggest difference was seen with colon cancer: aspirin users were about 30 percent less likely to die of the disease.

In addition, women who used aspirin were 11 percent less likely to die of breast cancer, while men showed a 23 percent lower risk of dying from prostate cancer and a 14 percent lower risk of lung cancer death.

It is important to note that these findings are only associations and the study did not prove cause and effect.

2. How does aspirin help in the fight against cancer?

Aspirin has very powerful anti-inflammatory properties. We believe that both cancer and heart disease are associated with a pro-inflammatory state. Many scientists believe that aspirin may reduce cancer risk by reducing inflammation.

3. Are there side effects from daily aspirin use?

The decision to start aspirin should be an individualized decision—you need to discuss the risks and benefits carefully with your doctor and determine if daily aspirin is right for you. Aspirin does have side effects and some can be serious. Aspirin can cause stomach ulcers and can result in significant gastrointestinal bleeding.

4. What do you recommend we do when it comes to taking aspirin as a preventative measure?

This is not the first study to show a benefit from aspirin when it comes to cancer. The data from this study continues to support its use in prevention. However, it is important to remember that taking aspirin may only be one part of the puzzle when it comes to preventing cancer.

Aspirin does not replace a healthy lifestyle and it certainly does not replace working with your physician to make sure that you get regular screening tests for colon cancer and other cancers when recommended.

