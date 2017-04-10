Driver in fatal fiery crash on Durham/Person county line identified

ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol has identified the man authorities said led law enforcement on a chase April 4 that ended in a fiery crash.

The incident started around 2:45 p.m. when Person County deputies spotted a car Roxboro police said avoided a traffic checkpoint, officials said.

UPDATE: Stolen gun found in SUV after chase ends in deadly crash, Person County deputies say

During the chase, the fleeing driver crossed into oncoming traffic on U.S. 501 north near the Durham/Person county line, Crabtree said.

The suspect’s SUV crashed head-on with another vehicle and then caught fire, Crabtree said.

The suspect died at the scene.

It took authorities a week to identify the man because his body was so badly burned.

Highway Patrol identified the driver as Clarence Leon Davis, 28, of Durham.

A 45-year-old Timberlake man driving the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.