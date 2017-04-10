Family of Raleigh teen killed in electrified pool files suit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a Raleigh teenager who died in an electrified pool last fall filed a lawsuit they said is aimed at preventing other deaths.

Seventeen-year-old lifegaurd Rachel Rosoff drowned in September when she jumped into a pool that was electrified.

Lawyers for the Rosoff family hired electrical and mechanical experts to investigate what happened.

“It’s always a tragedy when a young person passes away. It becomes a compounded tragedy when it’s preventable and it’s just unnecessary,” said Daivd Kirby with Edwards and Kirby Law Firm.

Attorneys said they found problems with electrical work performed in 2011 at the pool.

“The wiring was not installed and performed up to code and up to safety standards,” Kirby said.

In 2015, they say, someone replaced a wrong part which led to a motor failure.

“The combination of the motor failure and the substandard electrical wiring led to rogue electricity going into the pool and the electrocution and drowning of Rachel Rosoff,” Kirby said.

Lawyers just filed a lawsuit blaming two companies – Williams Electric Motor Repair Inc. and Future Connections Inc. and a man who worked for Williams Electric.

“Our investigation, we hope, will shine a light on the failings, not just of these electrical contractors, but also as a community how we maintain our pools,” said Adam Neijna of the Law Offices of Adam Neijna.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require all public pools to have certain electrical protections.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter earlier this year to local health departments recommending regular electrical inspections in response to Rosoff’s death.

The lawsuit asks for damages of more than $25,000.

The family’s attorneys said earlier Monday the defendants had not yet seen the complaint.