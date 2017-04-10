Fayetteville leaders OK proposal to annex Shaw Heights area

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville annexation issue is going to state lawmakers after the city council passed a resolution Monday night.

Roughly 1,000 people live in the Shaw Heights area, which would be made part of Fayetteville under the plan.

The resolution passed by a 7-3 vote.

Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson was one of those to vote against it.

If the area is annexed, the city will have to provide services including trash pickup, police protection, water and sewer services.

Sewer services alone could cost the city $7 million to $10 million, Mayor Pro Tempore Mitch Colvin has said.

If the bill passes the General Assembly, the annexation would happen next year.