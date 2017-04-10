Fayetteville leaders to discuss funding for new baseball stadium tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville City Council is taking another step towards building a stadium for its future minor league baseball team.

At tonight’s meeting, council members will start discussing how to pay for the whole thing.

Fayetteville officials are asking for the public’s input on the issue.

As of now, council members want to take out a limited obligation bond worth more than $31 million. Plus interest, it would equal out to more than $44 million by the time they pay it off in 2037.

The council wants to hear from residents before they go any further. The minor league stadium would be in the heart of downtown Fayetteville, built for the Houston Astros’ farm team currently playing in Buies Creek.

Last year, Mayor Nat Robertson said he was concerned about funding for the stadium, especially what it might do to taxes.

“If we can do it without raising ad valorem taxes then I believe this city council has got that forward momentum. If we don’t think that we can find other funding sources and have to rely solely on ad valorem taxes, then I would say it’s a dead deal,” he said.

This bond would be the alternative to that, and tonight the Fayetteville City Council will approve a public hearing on it for April 24.

Council isn’t set to approve the measure until next month.