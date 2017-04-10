Fayetteville teen sex assault suspect makes first appearance in court



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville teen appeared in court Monday after he was arrested Friday on sex assault charges involving a 13-year-old girl.

Diomar Ramos-Gonzales, 16, sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at a traveling carnival Friday night, Fayetteville police say.

Ramos-Gonzales entered a Cumberland County courtroom Monday with his feet shackled and dressed in a green jumpsuit.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Charges against him include second-degree forcible sex offense and second-degree kidnapping.

The arrest stems from an incident on Friday evening.

Police say Ramos-Gonzales and the 13-year-old girl met at a carnival along Cliffdale Road.

“The female or the victim went there with her friend, at some point and time she met the 16-year-old,” said Shawn Strepay, with the Fayetteville police.

Police say Ramos-Gonzales steered the girl away from the carnival and pulled her behind a building, where he fondled the girl and forced her into a sex act.

Ramos-Gonzales was arrested a short time later.

“She was able to escape, she got back with her friend,” Strepay said. “Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies were working in an off-duty capacity at the carnival. ”

Monday in court, Ramos-Gonzales remained silent except for telling the judge he understood the charges and wanted a public defender to represent him.

The suspect’s mother also appeared in court and told the judge she did not speak English.

Ramos-Gonzales is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $25,000 bond.