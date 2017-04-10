Hoke County bridge repaired after Hurricane Matthew now closed again

Published:
Google maps image of the Johnson Mill Road bridge over Puppy Creek east of Raeford.

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County bridge repaired from damaged sustained during Hurricane Matthew is closed again after the road started to sink, officials said.

The problem was reported Monday and has closed the Johnson Mill Road bridge over Puppy Creek east of Raeford, North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said.

Crews noticed the road was sinking after dirt was seen eroding at supports of the 64-year-old bridge, according to officials.

A 3.5-mile detour is now in place while engineers determine how to fix the problem.

Motorists should take Johnson Mill Road, Pittman Grove Church Road, U.S. 401 and North Parker Church Road to bypass the closed road.

Officials said there is no timetable for reopening the bridge.

